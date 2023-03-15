Short-lived romance? Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou have stirred up breakup rumors just one month after hard launching their relationship on Instagram. Keep reading for why fans think they split, clues, hints and more.

Did Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Break Up?

Rumors started spreading that Stassie and Jaden broke up via TikTok after they have pretty much gone silent on one another’s social media for the past few weeks, starting in the beginning of March 2023.

As the two were very prevalent showcasing their love on Instagram, posting photos of each other and commenting on one another’s pictures, fans were quick to notice that the two haven’t done so since March 2 — when Stassie posted multiple photos of the two while she visited the “ANGELS & DEMONS” singer’s tour.

However, as Jaden is currently on tour, and the two have not unfollowed each other on Instagram (the ultimate sign of a celebrity breakup), it’s most likely they are just spending time away from one another as the singer focuses on his shows.

“Teatok is the worst, Stassie has her OWN life she’s not expected to go on tour [with Jaden] the whole time,” one fan on Twitter wrote in defense of the pair.

Reps for Jaden and Stassie did not immediately reply to J-14‘s request for comment.

When Did Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Start Dating?

Speculation that Jaden and Stassie were dating started after the two were photographed several times throughout November and December 2022. Additionally, a video was captured of them attending a Billie Eilish concert together in Los Angeles on December 17, 2022.

The pair hard launched their relationship on Instagram in February 2023, after Jaden posted a photo of the couple kissing.

Who Has Jaden Hossler Dated?

Prior to his relationship with Stassie, Jaden dated TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett until they called it quits in March 2022.

Sadly, the singers broke up a few months after they moved in together right at the beginning of 2022. Following breakup rumors in April 2022, both Jaden and Nessa shared a joint statement via Instagram Stories announcing their split.

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health,” they wrote in May 2022. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.