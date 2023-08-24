What in the world is going on between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun? Fans are speculating where their longtime friendship and working relationship stands following rumors that Scooter’s parting ways with tons of celebrity clients.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Did Justin Bieber Drop Scooter Braun Has His Manager?

When it came to reports that Scooter was losing many of his celebrity clients, Justin was the first star who reportedly dropped him. An August 2023 report from Puck claimed that the Canadian singer was “poking around for a new agency or manager.” Reps for both parties initially denied the rumors in statements to Us Weekly reading, “This is not true.”

However, days later, Us Weekly reported that the two had officially parted ways. Justin “has been taking meetings with other managers for three years,” a source shared.

“Justin has officially let Scooter go as his manager,” the insider revealed, noting that Hailey Bieber, “led the charge that led Justin to leave him for another manager.”

Why Are Stars Dropping Scooter Braun as Their Manager?

There seems to be some moves going on behind-the-scenes.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as Hybe America CEO,” a source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly amid the ongoing drama. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Scooter, for his part, took to social media and addressed the speculation, writing, “Breaking news … I’m no longer managing myself.”

Are Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun Still Friends?

There might be a rocky relationship between Justin and Scooter.

“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” a source told People in August 2023. “The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

Justin has kept quiet and has not spoken publicly regarding the ongoing rumors.

