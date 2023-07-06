Is Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson‘s relationship on the rocks? The father of Keke’s child raised eyebrows after appearing to publicly shame his girlfriend’s outfit in a July 2023 social media post. Keep reading for details on their relationship, how Keke responded and more.

What Did Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Tweet About Her?

In a video circulating on social media, singer-songwriter Usher is seen serenading Keke with his song, “There Goes My Baby” during a concert from July 2023. In response to the clip, Darius tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Immediately, the comment sparked backlash online. One Twitter user wrote, “Keke Palmer’s boyfriend is such a loser. How dare he embarrass my sister publicly like that oh my goodness. When I catch him.”

However, Darius doubled down on his comment later, tweeting, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Keke has yet to publicly address her boyfriend’s comments, but she did, however, post her outfit on Instagram a day later. She captioned the post, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!”

Darius has since deleted his Twitter account.

Are Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still Together?

Since Darius referred to Keke as the “wife and mother to his kids” in his now-deleted tweet, we can assume the pair are still together. However, fans were still confused why he called the Nope actress his “wife,” since the pair have yet to announce any wedding plans.

“Saying ‘wife’ when her ring finger is vacant … saying ‘man of the family’ when we refer to you as keke palmer’s baby daddy,” one fan tweeted.

ICYMI, the couple have been together since 2021, after the True Jackson VP alum and fitness instructor reportedly met at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy. They welcomed the birth of their first child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023.

Keke first revealed she was expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue in December 2022. “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” Keke said while hosting the iconic sketch comedy show, opening her jacket to reveal her stomach.

She added, “It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

