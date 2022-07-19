New couple alert? Lucy Hale made headlines after being spotted on a dinner date with fellow actor Cameron Fuller on Sunday, July 17, in Los Angeles. However, it’s unclear if these two are friends or something more. Keep reading for details.

Is Lucy Hale Single?

The Pretty Little Liars star has been romantically linked to a few stars over the year, but it’s unclear where her relationship status stands now. In the past, Lucy dated former costars David Henrie and Riley Smith, among others. She also made headlines in February 2021 after photos of her kissing Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich went public. But when it comes to romances, the Life Sentence alum likes to keep things out of the public eye.

“Every relationship I’ve had, I’ve learned something good and positive,” she told Nylon in 2012. “I’m a woman, but I’m not fully the person that I think I will be. We’re all just trying to figure it out. Some of us just have to do it publicly.”

Are Lucy Hale and Cameron Fuller Dating?

The two were seen out and about in Los Angeles for an apparent dinner date on July 17, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair matched in jeans and casual tops after dining at the Italian restaurant Georgio Baldi. It’s unclear if they were hanging out as friends or something more as neither Lucy nor Cameron have spoken publicly about any romantic relationship.

Who Is Cameron Fuller?

Fans may recognize Cameron from his past roles in TV series The Last Ship, Into the Dark, The Goldbergs and Insecure, among others. He’s also known for his YouTube channel with real life BFF Gregg Sulkin and even dated fellow internet personality Lauren Elizabeth for nearly three years. Cameron is always sharing Instagram tributes to longtime friend Joey King.

“I first met @joeyking about five years ago. At first, I had no idea how big of an impact she would have on my life,” he captioned an Instagram post in July 2020. “Our friendship continued to grow & now it’s too the point where she’s a part of my family & my parents might like her more than me … which honestly does makes sense. Anyways… I’m excited to share the NEXT 21 years with you. Happy birthday Jojo.”

When it comes to his relationship status, the actor has stayed mum about if he’s dating anyone. Only time will tell if he and Lucy are more than just friends.

