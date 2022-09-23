Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton announced their engagement in June 2021, but many fans are curious when the pair will finally tie the knot! So, are the two songwriters still together? Keep reading to see where their relationship stands.

Are Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Still Together? Of course they are! The two cuties even worked together on a recently released 5SOS track off the band’s newest album 5SOS5 called “Older.” “Luke and I started this idea in our living room back in March 2019 as an ode to ’50s love songs, but it wasn’t until he jokingly sent a voice memo of it years later that Michael convinced us we needed to finish it together. And I’m so happy he did,” Sierra wrote on Instagram. “I stopped pursuing an artist career a long time ago as I feel most comfortable being behind the scenes … but I’ve never stopped loving to sing.”

Are Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Engaged?

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” Luke shared on Instagram in June 2021. “I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you,” Luke wrote on social media alongside photos from their proposal. Sierra added, “It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. Can’t wait for forever.”

Following the proposal, the pair have been pretty mum about their upcoming nuptials, which concerned some fans. However, Luke opened up about the proposal and wedding planning while appearing on the Fitzy & Wippa radio show in September 2022.

“Honestly all of my brain power went on the proposal and all of that organization to keep that a secret,” he told the radio hosts. “So I gotta take a second, and you know gather some brain cells, figure it out. I’m not very good at making plans but hoping the next couple years we’ll get it done.”

As for the proposal, Luke shared all!

“It was one of those things where it was her birthday so I had to, she’s [a] very smart girl. So I had to figure out a way to keep it a secret,” Luke explained. “So then on her birthday, and we’re in this nice, nice house and it was, you know, a beautiful view… hills. And then after surprised her with all our friends. So lucky she said yes. Because all the friends were there … ”

