Collab, please! Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan have both covered one another’s songs, and often gush over one another in interviews — but does this mean a collaboration is in the works? Keep reading for everything they’ve said.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan Collaborating?

After being asked if she would ever duet with the best new artist Grammy nominee by Variety, Olivia replied, “one of these days”!

“I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring,” she said of the rising songwriter at the Academy Governors Awards in January 2024.

For his part, the “All My Love” singer has also opened up about his aspirations to work with the SOUR singer during a recent Radio 1 appearance.

“I would love to work with Olivia. I think that she’s incredible,” he gushed. “I would love to write a song with her and make music with her in some capacity. That would be incredible.”

ICYMI, Olivia covered Noah’s viral song “Stick Season” at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in October 2023, something Noah appropriately freaked out about.

At the time, he responded by posting a TikTok, writing, “Olivia covering stick season? Her song now.” In the caption, he wrote: “id give her my entire discography […] olivia thank you so much.”

During an interview with American Songwriter in December 2023, Noah further revealed his utter disbelief over the fact that the “vampire” singer sang one of his own tunes.

“Actually, I was just thinking the other day, like, sometimes I forget that she covered it,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Whoa, what the f—? Like, I’ve got Olivia Rodrigo singing my songs?’ I’m kind of constantly re-remembering that it happened and being like, ‘Oh my god, what a cool moment and what an amazing honor.’ She’s such a dynamic talent that, you know, could’ve fooled me — she could’ve been making folk-pop music her whole life. I was blown away by her rendition.”

Just one month later, Noah returned the favor by covering “lacy” at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, a track from Olivia’s 2023 sophomore album, GUTS.

Olivia’s longtime music producer and collaborator, Dan Nigro, responded to the cover, writing his support under Noah’s Instagram post of the performance. “Nailed it!! I was honestly thinking you were gonna do this song or The Grudge. 🙌🙌🙌.”

Olivia, Noah — give the people what they want!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.