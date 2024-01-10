Is Olivia Rodrigo making her return to acting? The actress got her start on Disney Channel and is best known for playing Nini in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but has since left the world of Hollywood to focus on her successful music career. However, she might’ve just hinted that she’d like to get behind the camera soon! Keep reading for what she’s said.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Returning to Acting?

Although Olivia has yet to reveal any future acting projects as of yet, but the former Disney star did reveal that she would love to star in a “coming-of-age” project.

While attending the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards in January 2024, the singer-songwriter revealed that her acting career is far from over.

“I love movies, I love telling stories,” the GUTS singer told Variety at the event. “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

She added, “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already,”

Why Did Olivia Rodrigo Leave ‘HSMTMTS’?

Olivia said goodbye to her character, Nini, during the HSMTMTS season 3 finale — opting not to return for the show’s fourth and final season, which premiered in 2024.

During an interview with Variety, HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle revealed why Olivia’s character didn’t make it into the finale.

“I felt really confident about that ending and Olivia is so busy with her songwriting career,” he told the outlet. “At this point, we are introducing so many new people, the OG characters and we wanted to bring back other really important characters. I kind of felt like, with only eight episodes, it just becomes cameos as opposed to real stories. The offer was extended to her insomuch as Olivia knowing from me that she can always come back. But it was never really seriously discussed because there were new relationships we had to write for.”

Prior to HSMTMTS, Olivia starred in a handful of other acting projects, such as the American Girl Doll movie Grace Stirs Up Success, a guest appearance on New Girl and the Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.