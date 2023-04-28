Did you know that Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera have been dating since starring in West Side Story together? The couple even appear in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel together! Keep reading for details on their relationship, if they’re still together and more.

Are Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera Still Together?

Rachel and Josh seem to still be going strong! Following the release of the trailer for their film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in April 2023, Rachel retweeted several posts about her boyfriend, including one where she wrote, “That’s my baby and I’m proud.”

While the two most likely met while filming 2021’s West Side Story, where Rachel played Maria and Josh played Chino, it wasn’t until Valentine’s Day in February 2022 that they finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Since then, the duo often post photos of one another and attend red carpet events together.

During her cover story for Elle magazine in April 2022, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress opened up about how her boyfriend keeps her grounded despite her rise to stardom.

“There’s always this deep understanding of what I go through. Since [his experience was] on a different scale, he’s able to bring me back to earth and tell me when it really doesn’t matter,” she said of Josh. “Because he’s removed from it to a certain degree, he’s able to just snap me out of it, and tell me to stop checking my phone, or remind me of what actually matters, and remind me to be present, and to not focus on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet.”

Are Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera Starring in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel?

In June 2022, it was announced that Rachel and Josh would be starring in yet another movie together, the upcoming Hunger Games prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Rachel plays District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, while Josh is Sejanus Plinth, a Hunger Games mentor who befriends a young President Snow (Tom Blyth).

Filming for the 2023 movie wrapped in November 2022, and Rachel posted a tribute to the film’s cast and crew on Instagram, where she shouted out her boyfriend specifically. Alongside a selfie of them, she wrote, “To my favorite actor in the world, Josh Rivera, I love you so much. More and more each day. I am so glad we did this together.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.