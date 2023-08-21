Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are two of the biggest celebrities in the world — and they both have similar beginnings! So, are the two former child stars friends? Keep reading for details on their relationship, what they’ve said about one another and more.

Are Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Friends?

While Selena and Ariana are not necessarily that close (that we know of), the pair have subtly supported one another over the years.

For example, one of the more recent interactions between the two came in August 2023, when the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress posted a video of herself applying Rare Beauty brow gel during a car ride, while Ariana’s hit “Be Alright” played in the background.

The former Victorious star reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories, with the caption, “Cutie,” along with a happy, teary-eyed emoji, while also tagging Selena directly. We love to see it!

The last time Ariana gave an update on her friendship with Selena was in 2016, when she was asked about Selena showing up at the American Music Awards during a red carpet interview. “I just saw her come in, and I hugged her so tight. She looked like a princess. I literally almost cried when I saw her,” Ariana gushed, before adding that she had not seen her in a while.

She continued, “I haven’t talked to her in a long time so I don’t know what’s going on, but I gave her a huge hug and she looked beautiful, and I’m so happy that she’s here.”

ICYMI, Selena and Ariana will both be dropping musical releases on August 25, 2023, which fans could not be more ecstatic about. For Selena, her upcoming track “Single Soon” will be the first time she’s released music in years.

As for Ariana, who has not released any new music since 2020, the “thank u, next” singer will be releasing a 10th year anniversary deluxe digital release of her debut album Yours Truly, along with newly recorded live performances of two of the album’s tracks.

On top of that, Miley Cyrus is also set to release a single titled “Used to Be Young” on August 25, 2023. What year are we in?!

Fans immediately took to social media following the exciting music news, one Twitter user wrote, “The main pop queens Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus will release new music on August 25th. We are in 2013 all over again.”

