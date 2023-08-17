Selena Gomez is back to save the music industry! The Only Murders In the Building actress just announced the release date of her first new single in years, “Single Soon.”

Keep reading for everything we know about Selena’s new music, upcoming single and album.

When Is Selena Gomez’ ‘Single Soon’ Being Released?

Selena announced the news of her new single via Instagram, which is dropping on Friday, August 25.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote as the caption. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. ‘SINGLE SOON’. August 25th. Presave it now.”

When Is Selena Gomez’ ‘SG3’ Album Being Released?

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress has been teasing her third album, dubbed SG3, since 2021!

In May 2021, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a photo of what appeared to a pink and red beaded bracelet that read “SG3.” Since then, Selena has revealed that she’s been working on her third album several times.

“We’ve actually been working for years on this new record, only because I want to be able to grow through my music,” Selena explained to Vulture in November 2022. “I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am. There is a bunch of fun stuff that I’m so eager to leak, if I’m being honest. I shall not. But I’m so excited. It’ll be fun and refreshing, I think.”

On top of that, the Rare Beauty founder described her new music as “powerful, empowering” and “really happy,” during an interview with Variety in December 2022. “I am so happy, and you’re going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise,” Selena said. “I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record.”

When Was Selena Gomez’ Last Musical Release?

Selena’s upcoming album will come as a follow-up to her January 2020 solo album Rare and March 2021 Spanish-Language EP, Revelación. Following her last two musical releases, the former Disney Channel star revealed that she had plans to possibly quit music while chatting with Vogue in April 2021.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Selena said at the time. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

However, Selena has obviously since changed her tune, clarifying just two months later that she wanted to give music another try, during an interview with Vogue Australia.

“I think my life has been dominated by music,” she said. “And I don’t mind it whatsoever, I’m so grateful. I’ll always probably make music, even if it’s just for me, and that’s something I’ll cherish.”

