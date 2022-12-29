Are Disney darlings Selena Gomez and Dove Cameron friends?! The former child actors both starred on Disney Channel for years, which led fans to wonder if they had ever crossed paths. However, fans don’t have to wonder any longer, as Dove just revealed that Selena gave her “really important” advice while they starred on the network together. Keep reading to see details on their friendship.

Are Selena Gomez and Dove Cameron Friends?

Dove shared that during her time on Disney, then-network president Gary Marsh insisted that she meet with the Wizards of Waverly Place actress to talk about how her life would change after being cast on Liv and Maddie.

“She [Selena] was really kind,” Dove shared with BuzzFeed in December 2022. “She had me over to her house. I had never even done anything, I wasn’t doing interviews or anything. We sat at her kitchen table for hours, I think she offered to make me toast.”

Along with giving advice on what to do and not to do, Selena also helped Dove in the coming months while she struggled to grapple with her newfound fame.

“For a couple months following that, I would text her in a panic being like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I’ve never done this before!’ And she’s like, ‘Be yourself, everybody wants you to be yourself. You’re gonna kill it.’ That was really important to me,” she continued.

The Descendant actress has spoken up about her Disney days in the past, even sharing with the LA Times in June 2022 that she felt like an “imposter” compared to other Disney Channel actresses. “I was always the strange outlier who doesn’t belong and who will never fit in. I had huge impostor syndrome. I felt like I was wearing a rubber mask or something.”

“I never had that moment where I was like, ‘I am a Disney girl,'” she revealed. “I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato] or Selena or Zendaya or Bella [Thorne] or anybody — Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me — I never looked at them and thought, you and me — same.”

