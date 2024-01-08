Are Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet friends? The pair starred in the controversial 2020 rom-com movie A Rainy Day In New York directed by Woody Allen, and have not been spotted together since.

Keep reading for details on their relationship, what happened to that movie and more here.

Are Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet Friends?

It’s unclear where their relationship stands, as the pair have yet to work together since A Rainy Day In New York, which was filmed in 2017.

However, a clip shared all over social media from the 2024 Golden Globes show Selena talking to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during a break at the event, with fans theorizing that the Rare Beauty founder was talking about Timothée.

It’s nearly impossible to hear exactly what Selena said to the two stars — except, at one point Keleigh can be heard asking: “With Timothée?,” in which she receives a dramatic head nod from Selena. Internet users are convinced that Selena told her friends: “I asked for a picture with him and she said no.”

While social media has already run with the alleged lip-reading, they’ve also theorized that the supposed “she” in the video was in reference to Timothée’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. None of this has been proven or confirmed, of course.

What Happened to Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet’s Movie?

A Rainy Day In New York was completed in 2018, however, the film’s distributor halted its release after sexual abuse allegations were made against Woody Allen around the same time.

The movie was eventually released in multiple European, South American and Asian countries in 2019, and premiered in the United States in October 2020 by MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment.

The film received mostly negative reviews from critics, and Timothée even announced that he had donated his entire salary from the movie to three charities.

In a now-deleted post to Instagram from January 2018, Timothée wrote about his decision to work with the infamous director.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” he wrote at the time, per The Guardian. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network].”

He added, “I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all the people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.