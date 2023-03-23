While Shadow And Bone actors Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman might play romantic interests on the Netflix series, the pair are also *super* close IRL. From posting one another on social media to matching tattoos and speaking one another’s praises, fans can’t help but ship the two in the show *and* in reality. Keep reading to uncover the Netflix actors’ relationship status.

Are Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman Dating IRL?

While the pair haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship on a romantic level, Danielle and Calahan have stated over and over again how important they are to one another via interviews, Instagram posts and TikToks.

Danielle plays Nina Zenik in Shadow and Bone, a heartrender Grisha (meaning she can control people’s hearts) with a great sense of humor and love of waffles, who soon meets her match in Calahan’s character, Matthias, a stoic Fjerdan soldier whose home country hunts Grisha people just like Nina. Their romance is a classic enemies to lovers trope — which wasn’t at all how the two actors first meeting went in the auditioning process!

“When Calahan walked in and it was the last of the day, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s who it is,'” Danielle told Buzzfeed in March 2023. “It was like, you didn’t know what you were looking for until it walked in the door and it clicked.”

They’ve been inseparable ever since.

“Danielle is really precious to me,” Calahan said during a panel for Shadow and Bone in August 2022. “I would do anything for her. I really do love her. She’s an incredible person, she’s a wonderful, wonderful actress. She’s my best friend,” he added.

“I could literally talk about Danielle for the rest of the session if you want,” he joked, until the crowd cheered and that’s exactly what he did.

“She’s beautiful, she’s talented, she’s intellectual, she’s rugged and raw, she likes to party, she likes to have fun, she’s very gracious, she’s giving, she’s a good listener, she’s very, very sweet, she’s Irish, she’s hilarious, she’s a beautiful singer, she’s extremely smart, and whatever — that’s enough.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Do Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman Have Matching Tattoos?

In October 2022, tattoo artist (and Danielle’s cousin!) Elva Carroll posted photos of Danielle and Calahan’s matching tattoos, which included the word “favourite” on both of their arms, written by one another.

“I’ve got insurmountable proudness and love for my [cousin] @daniellegalligan_ who has always followed her passion,” Elva wrote as her caption. “And it was such a pleasure to meet her bestie @calahan.skogman who I’m sure after this trip knows damn well is an extension of the family too . Blessed to have had your trust for such a special piece. Also how cute are their matching tattoos?!”

