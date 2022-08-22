Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron may have played best friends in the Descendants movies, but are the two actresses close in real life? Keep reading to find out!

Are Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron Friends?

Descendants, which includes three movies and one animated series, stars Sofia and Dove as Mal and Evie, the daughters of Disney villains Maleficent and the Evil Queen.

Sofia has been especially vocal about her friendship with Dove on Instagram, posting dozens of pics of them both as Mal and Evie on set. In one post she wished Dove a happy birthday, referring to her as “the Mal to my Evie, the Purple to my Blue.”

“The whole cast has become like a family,” Sofia told Access in October 2017. “When you share so much time together and just a beautiful experience you guys are just kind of bonded.”

Dove shared Sofia’s warm sentiments in an interview with Buzzfeed from May 2021. “Our cast was so in love — we were so close and bonded and pure and honest. Between pre-production and filming and press — both stateside and international — we spent so much time together. I’m closer with them than I am some of my blood relatives.”

The two reunited as recent as June 2022 to honor their late friend and fellow Descendants costar Cameron Boyce, who died in July 2019 from epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Sofia shared a photo of Dove of herself at the event, writing, “Reunited for our cam.”

Shortly after Cameron’s death, Dove explained that the Disney cast were there for one another while grieving. “Me, Boo Boo, Cam, and Sofia still have our core four group chat active and open, as we have for 5 years,” Dove explained to Seventeen in July 2019. “It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘Are you eating?’ Or ‘How are we all today?’ I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.”

Dove explained why her relationship with Sofia and her other cast mates has persisted after Descendants in an October 2019 interview with Teen Vogue. “We’ve all been around each other so much more recently than we usually are than when we’re not doing the films. I think it’s felt quite healthy, quite like, everything’s still kind of the same. It’s not. But if we can kind of feel like it is.”

