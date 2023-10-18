Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien played best friends Scott McCall and Stiles Stilinski, respectively, on the MTV supernatural series for six years, but are the two friends IRL since the show ended in 2017? Keep reading to find out!

Did Dylan O’Brien Appear in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

ICYMI, Teen Wolf was brought back to the screen in January 2023, with a reboot movie that included nearly the entirety of the original cast — all except Dylan.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” Dylan told Variety in March 2022, announcing the news that he would not reprise his Teen Wolf character for the revival film.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I, and so many people there are extremely dear to me,” he continued. “It was something’s I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

Are Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien Still Friends After ‘Teen Wolf’?

Following the news that Dylan would not be starring in the Teen Wolf movie, the cast was bombarded with questions revolving around his absence. During an interview on the Zang Sang Show, Tyler was asked directly if he was tired of the talk surrounding Dylan’s decision not to return for the movie.

“I love him,” Tyler began. “I’m never gonna speak for him but he’s a huge part of the show and my life so it makes sense. I equate it to when Blink broke up and people asked Mark, ‘Where’s Tom?'”

He continued, “It’s something that I think might be annoying if I didn’t love him and respect him. I understand. He’s a huge part of the show but I am the f–cking show. That’s something that I was really looking forward to is showing the fans, obviously we love him so much, and you don’t love him more than I do, but I want to be respected as being able to carry this s–t alone. Not alone, there’s a huge cast and they’re all so good, but this is now my thing and I’ve earned that.”

Are Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien Reuniting for Another Project?

When asked about possibly reuniting with the Stiles actor by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Tyler expressed his hopes to work with him again at some point in the future.

“I always want to work with Dylan,” Tyler gushed. “And even outside of ‘Teen Wolf’, I would love to do another thing with him. I just don’t know if it’s possible because of the connection of us and Teen Wolf.“

