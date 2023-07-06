Are Victoria Justice, Jamie Lynn Spears Friends After 'Zoey 101'? Details

Longtime friends! Victoria Justice revealed that she recently reconnected with Jamie Lynn Spears years after their Zoey 101 days. While Jamie, who played the title character Zoey Brooks in the Nickelodeon series, reunited with the cast to film the upcoming Zoey 102 movie, Victoria was noticeably absent from the reboot.

“I had scheduling conflicts and whatnot, but she mailed me the wrap gift, and she was like, ‘It only seems fair to send this to you as well, since you were such a big part of the show!’ and this handwritten note and these little Zoey 102 pencils,” the former Victorious star said of Jamie Lynn while chatting with Hollywood Life in July 2023. “It was just so sweet and thoughtful of her.”

Are Victoria Justice and Jamie Lynn Spears Still Friends?

Yes! Despite being unable to appear in the Zoey 102 movie, Victoria supported her former co-stars at a screening for the film.

“It was just so nice seeing Jamie Lynn and so nice seeing Erin [Sanders]. I had so much fun making that show, and I’m just rooting all of them on, and I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s going to be so much fun!” Victoria added during her Hollywood Life interview, noting that Jamie Lynn had been She added that Jamie Lynn “so thoughtful and inclusive and kind.” The “Freak the Freak Out” songstress said they were even “texting throughout filming and reconnecting,” even though she couldn’t be there.

Would Victoria Justice Be in a ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot?

Even though she skipped out on the movie, Victoria has spoken candidly in the past about wanting to reprise her role as Lola Martinez. She admitted to wanting film something new with her former Nickelodeon cast members after they had a mini-reunion in July 2019.

“It was a lot of fun. It was great getting back together,” Victoria told Life & Style in September 2019. “It really just brought back old times and so many great memories. I just remember sitting there and looking at everyone’s faces and just feeling like no one had really changed. Like, things had obviously changed but we were still like at our core the same people and it just felt so comfortable and so familiar, so that was a really nice feeling. It was really fun.”

