Making a major change! When Ariana Grande dropped the tenth-anniversary version of her Yours Truly album in August 2023, fans were quick to notice that there was a new cover. The songstress has since explained what led her to making the switch.

“Happy 10 years of Yours Truly,” Ariana shared during her Yours Truly anniversary Q & A on social media. “Thank you … for supporting me every step along the way, accepting me, loving me, allowing for humanness and everything. I don’t know what I’d do without you.”

Elsewhere in the video, she added, “Thanks for being along for the ride, and for being here. I’m so grateful for all of you, and how f–king crazy has it been these ten years? So much has happened. So much has happened. So much. Has. Happened.”

Why Did Ariana Grande Change the ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover?

Fans were actually part of the reason that Ariana decided to make the change. While revealing that “it’s horrible,” during the same Q & A, Ariana also shared a story behind the change.

“Not horrible, it is — you were right,” she shared. “You guys got very angry when you saw it. I was very sad about that, and I changed it. Your bullying has been consistent for the past 10 years. You hated it, you were like, ‘This is f–king ugly, mom, change it.’ So I did.”

What Was Ariana Grande’s Original ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover?

The original album cover featured Ariana kneeling on a bed of pink roses while wearing a pink outfit. The image was overlaid on a hot pink background. A secondary version of the original album cover was a simple black and white photo of Ariana.

When it came time to releasing the tenth-anniversary edition, Ariana opted for a still from “The Way” music video, which appeared to be a tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

“happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life,” she shared on Instagram when announcing the re-recorded record. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way. Love you always.”

