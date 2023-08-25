Ariana Grande has honored her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, multiple times over the years since his death in 2018. Keep reading to see what she’s said and songs she’s dedicated to the legendary rapper.

Most recently, the “thank u, next” singer honored Mac during the 10th anniversary for her 2013 album Yours Truly, which she released in August 2023. At the very end of her live rerecording session of “The Way,” Ariana pays tribute to her ex-boyfriend. As the video fades to black, “Feat. Mac Miller” is written in white.

ICYMI, her single featuring Mac, “The Way”, was the lead single from Yours Truly and quickly became a smash hit. The two soon became an item a few years later and first went public with their relationship in 2016. However, the couple broke up in May 2018 but continued to remain friends.

Sadly, Mac died months later at the age of 26 in September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose. Following his death, Ariana took to Instagram and wrote a heartbreaking tribute.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. Im so mad, I’m so sad. I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

One of the few times she’s spoken publicly about Mac was for her 2019 Vogue cover story. “It’s pretty all-consuming,” Ariana said about her grief. “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f–k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming … less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

Ariana has honored her ex-boyfriend several times since his death, including in her own music. She wrote about Mac in songs like “thank u, next,” “ghostin,” and “Just Like Magic.” On top of that, she also received a tattoo in honor of Mac.

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover all of the times that Ariana has honored Mac over the years.

