Ariana Grande has more than 7 rings — and 7 figures! The pop star has had quite the wide-spanning career, from beginning on Broadway, to starring in multiple Nickelodeon shows, to becoming one of the biggest pop singers of all time, and then back to acting again, with the upcoming musical adaptation of Wicked. It’s safe to say that her net worth is as stacked as her career!

Keep reading for all the details about her jaw dropping net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Ariana Grande’s Net Worth?

The singer/actress has an estimated net worth of $240 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

ICYMI, Ariana got her start as an actress first! Starring in the Nickelodeon series, Victorious, and its spinoff, Sam & Cat, she also appeared in a few other shows like Scream Queens and The Winx Club. However, Ariana has stated multiple times that her real love is singing. The Grammy-winning songstress has released multiple albums over the years, with her most recent being Positions in 2020.

“I never really saw myself as an actress,” she told Vogue in 2019, “but when I started talking about wanting to make R&B music at 14, they were like, ‘What the f–k would you sing about? This is never going to work. You should audition for some TV shows and build yourself a platform and get yourself out there, because you’re funny and cute and you should do that until you’re old enough to make the music you want to make.’ So I did that. I booked that TV show, and then I was like, OK, now can I make music?”

Ariana makes much of her net worth while touring. For example, The Sweetener World Tour finished as Ariana’s biggest tour yet with a gross of $146 million and 1.3 million tickets sold.

“I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don’t want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on,” Ariana told Billboard in 2018. “If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour [in 2019], I’ll do that, too! Please.”

