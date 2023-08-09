ATEEZ is a K-pop group full of talented dancers, singers and rappers! The boy band also includes member Mingi, one of the two main rappers and dancers of ATEEZ. Keep reading to learn more about Mingi, debut details and more.

Who is Mingi?

Born on August 9, 1999, in Incheon, South Korea, Mingi is a Leo! Before debuting with ATEEZ under KQ Entertainment in 2018, he competed in the survival reality TV program called MIXNINE.

Mingi and ATEEZ’s leader Hongjoong have helped out with the musical production behind every single ATEEZ song so far, creating the band’s unique sound.

“I write down a lot of them [lyrics] as memos on my phone, so I always go back to them to see if they match what we’re going through (as a group); that’s how I write my lyrics,” Mingi told i-D in March 2023. “Sometimes I’ll think of it as writing a script, to really get into that persona.”

Who Are ATEEZ?

The 8-member group consists of Mingi, group leader Hongjoong, along with Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with their songs “Pirate King” and “Treasure.”

Most K-pop groups have a “concept,” which is their overall theme which help separate them from other groups. For ATEEZ, they are known as the “pirates of K-pop.”

“The pirate concept fits us so well,” Hongjoong told The Ringer in February 2022. “It can be mysterious, it can be powerful—we can say so many things and express so much within that theme. There are so many different types of pirates!” Hongjoong laughed. “Not real pirates. But we can imagine the concept in so many different ways,” he affirmed. “It’s not official, but we want to do more with that in the future.”

ATEEZ is a successful group that comes from a smaller South Korean music company, KQ Entertainment, which is a feat in itself.

“Many people say that I can be proud of being a group from a small company that has made their own way,” Hongjoong told i-D in March 2023. “So if we continually do it like this with ATINY [ATEEZ’s fanbase name], then in the future people might agree that ATEEZ have made a change in K-pop. I think for now though, we haven’t done enough.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.