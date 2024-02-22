Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally here … But, how long will it last? Following the release of Netflix’s live-action series, fans are wondering if Aang’s story will continue into further seasons. Keep reading for everything we know about season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Has ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Been Confirmed?

The second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to be confirmed. The show’s eight episodes premiered on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, who is described as a “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world,” according to Deadline. “An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.”

Albert Kim is serving as the series showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Albert famously joined the series after the original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, left the production on not-so-great terms with Netflix, though we’ll likely never truly know what happened.

“A live-action version would establish a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans,” Albert wrote of the adaptation. “This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.”

What Will ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Be About?

Since the first season covered roughly the first season of the animated series, the bulk of season 2 will most likely follow suit.

The second season of the animated series follows Aang’s journey to master the earth element on his journey to becoming the Avatar. It will also introduce the beloved character Toph, a blind girl who is the strongest earth-bender in the Earth Kingdom.

Who Stars In ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2?

The series will include most of the season 1 cast, if renewed.

The live-action series includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousleya as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. Additionally, the show stars Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Maria Zhang as Suki and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.

