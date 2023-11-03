Prepare yourselves for BABYMONSTER! The upcoming K-pop band is set to debut in November 2023, marking them as the first girl group created under South Korean label YG Entertainment since BLACKPINK in 2016.

Keep reading to learn more about BABYMONSTER.

Who Is BABYMONSTER?

BABYMONSTER consists of seven members including Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora and Chiquita. The septet released a pre-debut single in May 2023 titled “Dream,” and will make their official debut in November 2023.

BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment’s first girl group in seven years since BLACKPINK — so fans cannot wait to see what’s in store for the girls!

The group’s selection process was chronicled by a 2023 reality show titled Last Evaluation, showcasing seven potential members. YG Entertainment founder, Yang Hyun-suk, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon and Lee Seung-hoon helped to judge, rank and determine which girls would debut in YG’s next girl group — with all the members ultimately making the cut.

BABYMONSTER is promoted as an “all-rounder” group or “monster rookies,” hence their name. All members excel in either vocals, rap or dance. The ensemble is also proficient in multiple languages, such as Korean, English, Japanese, Thai, and Chinese.

Who Are the Members of BABYMONSTER?

Ahyeon was the first member to be selected for BABYMONSTER, and serves as the group’s vocalist, rapper and dancer. Next is main dancer Ruka, who placed second in Last Evaluation and is also the oldest member of the group at 20 years old. Both Ruka and fellow BABYMONSTER member Asa are the first Japanese idols to debut under YG Entertainment.

Then, there’s Thai member Pharita was chosen over 1,226 other candidates to come to South Korea for her audition with YG, and placed fifth overall. Prior to training at YG, Pharita was a model in Thailand and won first place at Inter Model Thailand.

Also from Thailand, Chiquita is the youngest member of BABYMONSTER at age just age 14. She joined YG Entertainment in 2021 and had the shortest training time among the members.

The second youngest member of the group is Rora, whose real name is Lee Dain. Her stage name is inspired by the Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. Before joining YG, she was part of the kid girl group U. Sso Girl, alongside NewJeans’ Hyein (who she’s still super close to!).

