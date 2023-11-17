Iconic collab alert! Becky G and BIBI just released their highly anticipated collaboration, “Amigos,” on Friday, November 17 — and saying we’re obsessed is putting it lightly. Keep reading for details on the single, lyric breakdown and more.

BIBI, Becky G Collaboration ‘Amigos’ Single: Lyric Breakdown

A mix of Spanish, Korean and English, “Amigos” details a “friendship,” where one person is being unfaithful to another romantic partner. “But if my boyfriend calls, we are friends, nothing more,” the chorus states.

The track wraps up with BIBI singing in English. “You’re the easiest and the hardest, he will get it ’cause I’m an artist. I said no words, you got no choices, don’t love me, I ain’t got much, besties.”

Directed by duo Javier Castan and Eoghan O’Driscoll, the video finds both stars in some promiscuous situations, in pursuit of a ~friendly~ rendezvous.

“When I first heard Becky G’s voice in ‘Amigos,’ I fell in love because it was so perfect,” BIBI said of her collaborator in a a statement. “Although the lyrics may be somewhat suggestive and promiscuous, I am not that kind of person. As a hopeless romantic, I have a knack for falling head over heels for that one special person and my loyalty knows no bounds.”

Becky G spoke about how their song is proof that music “transcends borders.”

“Everyone knows how much I value collaboration and this song with BIBI presented a great opportunity for us to adapt our styles to work together,” she said. “A blend of cultures, the track further proves music’s ability to transcend borders. I’m so excited for our fans to experience the crossroads of our creativity that creates an infectious beat that so many will enjoy.”

Who Is BIBI?

BIBI is a singer-songwriter based in South Korea, and has quickly become one of the fastest-rising stars since making her debut.

She got her start after appearing as a contestant in the South Korean competition show The Fan, where she eventually finished in second place. The Korean songstress made her official debut with the single “Binu” in May 2019. Later that year, she signed a global promotion deal with 88rising and released her first studio album, titled Lowlife Princess: Noir in November 2022.

