Calling all beauty lovers because Becky G is about to release a new makeup line! On Tuesday, December 10, the 22-year-old announced via Instagram that she teamed up with ColourPop Cosmetics for a collaboration set to launch on Thursday, December 12.

Named Hola Chola, this new line includes an eyeshadow palette, bronzer and tons of lip products all inspired by women close to the singer. The products were directly influenced by their style.

“There’s so much inspiration behind this collection for me!” she wrote on Instagram. “The biggest ones being my mom’s styles & influences that have been passed on to me and the boss ladies I’m surrounded by every day. Inspiration straight from my mom’s closet in high school in the 90s and my older cousins who would dress me up like them in the early 2000s.”

The “Shower” singer also teased the collaboration by posting two stunning photos. One showed off her purple and gray smokey eye, winged eyeliner and nude lip and the other displayed a lighter and more muted look giving fans a sneak peek at the red lip gloss included in the collection.

To go along with the huge announcement, ColourPop uploaded even posted a three-minute video to their YouTube channel and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the collection from Becky’s point of view.

“Because I’m so passionate about makeup, I wanted to make sure it was quality and something I could present to my fans,” she said about the line. “Hola Chola is literally something that I say every single day…I feel like it’s very representative of my crew and the way we move and that mentality of being a boss. Wanting more out of life and being ambitious and being proud of where we come from.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first collaboration Becky has launched with the brand. She first teamed up with ColourPop in November 2018 for the Salvaje collection and once again this past July for the summer-themed Viva collection.

