Bella Thorne is gorgeous with and without makeup! The Disney alum has gone makeup-free on multiple occasions, and has spoken out about dealing with acne-prone skin. Keep reading to uncover all of the times Bella ditched her glam.

“Makeup has always been my sh-t,” Bella told Allure following the release of her makeup line, Thorne by Bella in November 2018. “I’ve always loved doing makeup and I do my own makeup for every project I work on, for every event that I do, for every photoshoot. I don’t really let anybody touch my face except me, because I’ve dealt with such terrible cystic acne and people ruining [my] face when they touch it.”

“The amount of times that I step on a new set and a makeup artist tries putting new products on my face that I’ve never tried before — and I’ve tried a lot of f–king different products — and then my face is a war zone all of a sudden.”

Bella has opened up about her struggles with cystic acne on multiple occasions and revealed to Popsugar in 2016 that she wasn’t booking acting jobs because of her skin.

“At one point, they said, ‘Maybe you’re not getting hired by directors because all they keep looking at is your skin,’” Bella told the outlet at the time. “You go out and people think you’re dirty, that you’re, like, disgusting. That you must not take care of yourself because you’re uncleanly because you have acne. But really it’s something that everybody f—ing gets!”

She went on to explain that after struggling with breakouts and the scars that come with them over the years, the Midnight Sun actress has come to accept her skin in whatever state it’s in. “Just recently I started to become okay with it,” Thorne said. “Recently, my sister … we both struggle with trying to get acne taken care of. I was like, ‘Look at this pimple! I have a press day tomorrow, how did this just happen to me?’ and Dani was like, ‘That is a beautiful pimple, Bella. Your face is beautiful. You have beautiful skin. You love your face.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Bella’s best makeup-free moments.

