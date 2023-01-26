2023 Paris Fashion Week has officially begun, and celebrities did not come to play this year. From Noah Cyrus‘ nipple-baring look, to Dove Cameron‘s bubblegum pink ballgown and of course, Doja Cat‘s all-red rhinestone ensemble that is more on the level of Hunger Games — the fashion bar has certainly been raised (or lowered?). Keep reading for our personal favorites from the week.

Noah, 23, wore a show-stopping Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture design while attending the fashion show on Thursday, February 26. Saying the high-fashion gown was plunging is putting it lightly — nearly down to her belly button — leaving most of her chest exposed.

Another former Disney Channel alum, Dove Cameron, rocked a bubblegum pink gown with a huge, voluminous skirt and puffed sleeves at Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 fashion show on Monday, January 23. Following the event, Dove posted multiple photos of her look via Instagram. “Merci @giambattistavalli for such a romantic show. we were overwhelmed,” she wrote as her caption.

Dove explained in an interview with Bustle that she looks up to artists like FKA Twigs, Bjork and David Bowie as her fashion icons. “It’s always been a huge part of my true expression to be super masculine meets feminine,” the singer-songstress said of her aesthetic in an interview with InStyle. “I definitely love androgyny that I didn’t let myself explore before. I was doing a lot of performative femininity when I was younger that was very trapping and very diminishing.”

On top of that, she told Bustle she loves to look like a ’90s male heartthrob. “If I could be a ‘90s male heartthrob, I think all my problems would be solved,” she told the outlet. “A lot of my more dramatic masc femme favorites come from Freddie Mercury.”

She continued, “I’m still learning to grant myself permission to express in ways that don’t feel commercial or that wouldn’t be understood by everyone, because I started out with a very sterile platform. When you’re in the public eye, it feels like you would be f–king things up for people if you did anything differently than what’s expected. I’m still trying to unlearn the self-hatred that allows me to express in ways that feel risky. I’m doing that kind of untethering work right now, because self-expression is so much of being alive.”

Scroll through the gallery below for our favorite looks from Paris Fashion week.

