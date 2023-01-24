All eyes were on Dove Cameron during Paris Fashion Week! The Disney Channel alum rocked a bubblegum pink gown with a huge, voluminous skirt and puffed sleeves at Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 fashion show on Monday, January 23.

“It’s always been a huge part of my true expression to be super masculine meets feminine,” the singer-songstress says of her aesthetic in an interview with InStyle. “I definitely love androgyny that I didn’t let myself explore before. I was doing a lot of performative femininity when I was younger that was very trapping and very diminishing.”

The “boyfriend” singer explained that since coming out in 2020, she has fully embraced her identity as a queer woman, and that’s something she hopes has translated through her fashion choices. Dove admits that, in years past, she made an effort not to take up space on the red carpet.

“If you look at pictures of me from when I was younger when I was on red carpets, there’s like no one home behind the eyes,” she said. “It’s very pained, very much like I’m just trying to be the smallest, happiest, sweetest, most uneventful person there.”

As for her fashion icons, Dove explained in an interview with Bustle that she looks up to artists like FKA Twigs, Bjork and David Bowie. On top of that, she loves to look like a ’90s male heartthrob. “If I could be a ‘90s male heartthrob, I think all my problems would be solved,” she told Bustle. “A lot of my more dramatic masc femme favorites come from Freddie Mercury.”

She continued, “I’m still learning to grant myself permission to express in ways that don’t feel commercial or that wouldn’t be understood by everyone, because I started out with a very sterile platform. When you’re in the public eye, it feels like you would be f–king things up for people if you did anything differently than what’s expected. I’m still trying to unlearn the self-hatred that allows me to express in ways that feel risky. I’m doing that kind of untethering work right now, because self-expression is so much of being alive.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Dove’s pink look at Paris Fashion Week.

