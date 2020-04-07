Fans are not happy with Bhad Bhabie after she posted a video to Instagram with some really dark makeup on. Yep, some people have slammed the rapper for cultural appropriation and have even accused her of trying to look like a different race.

The internet star, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, shared a series of selfie videos to social media on Monday, April 6, and fans were quick to notice that she had a much darker complexion in them.

“You want us to forget that you was just caucasian last week,” one of her followers commented, with another adding, “Oh s**t, you switched up races on us.”

“I’m still pretty sure that foundation is NOT your color,” another fan wrote. “Girl, you look gorgeous, but I didn’t know who tf you were at first,” a fourth user claimed.

For those who missed it, this isn’t the first time the “Gucci Flip Flops” songstress has been in the midst of controversy. This comes just weeks after she got into a huge public fight with former Disney star Skai Jackson. The 16-year-old threatened the Jessie actress during an Instagram Live and accused her of “talking s**t” about her on her private Instagram account and flirting with her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy.

“Why are you so obsessed with me, b***h? I will literally kill you,” Danielle said. “I don’t know why you’re not understanding that. You’re so small, if I get my hands on you… it’s over, you’re going to the hospital. Get all the money you can, get all the shows and commercials you can because when I get ahold of you, you ain’t gonna be doing none of that s**t no more.”

Then, on February 27, 2020, the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles granted Skai with a restraining order against the influencer. According to People Magazine, the restraining order requires Bhad Bhabie stay at least 100 yards away from the 17-year-old. Additionally, she is not allowed to have any contact with Skai, even on social media.

