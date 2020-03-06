The internet is completely split when it comes to Bhad Bhabie‘s brand new tattoo. On Friday, March 6, the rapper — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — took to Instagram and showed off the new ink on her arm. Immediately after it was posted, some fans flooded the comments section with questions about the tat. Some speculated that it was a portrait of herself with a stack of money underneath while others were convinced it was someone else entirely.

“I heard this was a tattoo of yourself. Is that true?” one commenter said. To which Danielle herself responded, “Nope,” but some people weren’t convinced.

“It was suppose to be until it didn’t look like her,” someone wrote. Another added, “The tattoo doesn’t even look like her [for real] I don’t understand why people think it does.”

A fourth fan said, “To me it looks like a divine feminine angel with some demons who haunt her but she’s got stacks of cash to protect her.”

The 16-year-old has yet to reveal who the tattoo is of, nor has she responded to any other comments.

As fans know, the new ink came just days after the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles granted former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson a temporary restraining order against Danielle on February 27, 2020, after she threatened to “kill” her during an Instagram Live. Danielle also accused Skai of “talking s**t” about her on her private Instagram account, blocking her on social media and flirting with her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy.

“Why are you so obsessed with me, b***h? I will literally kill you,” Bhad Bhabie said during the livestream. “I don’t know why you’re not understanding that. You’re so small, if I get my hands on you… it’s over, you’re going to the hospital. Get all the money you can, get all the shows and commercials you can because when I get ahold of you, you ain’t gonna be doing none of that s**t no more.”

According to People, the restraining order required Danielle stay at least 100 yards away from the Jessie actress. Additionally, she is not allowed to have any contact with Skai, even on social media. The court also set a hearing date for March 20, 2020.

