Billie Eilish may be channeling her traumatic stalker experiences into her new music. In her recently released album Hit Me Hard and Soft, the songstress has a song titled “THE DINER” which has Billie in the perspective of a stalker — one year after she obtained a restraining order against a man who broke into her family’s home.

“I saw you on the screens, I know we’re meant to be / You’re starring in my dreams, in magazines,” Billie, 22, sings in the first verse. “You’re lookin’ right at me. I’m here around the clock, I’m waitin’ on your block / But please don’t call the cops, they’ll make me stop / And I just wanna talk.”

Throughout the track, Billie puts herself in the mind of a stalker, seemingly referencing instances that may have happened to her in real life.

At one point she sings, “I came in through the kitchen lookin’ for something to eat / I left a calling card so they would know that it was me.” This may be referencing Christopher A. Anderson, who Billie obtained a restraining order from in early 2023.

In the filing of the order she said: “My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5, 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me.”

Unfortunately, that’s not the only time Billie has had to file a restraining order against a crazed stalker.

In legal documents obtained by The Times in November 2023, Billie stated that a man named Shawn Christopher McIntyre had been sending hundreds of messages via social media to her and her family since September. The messages were sent to Billie, her close family friend, Zoe Donahoe, and her mother, Maggie May Baird, and contained “disturbing professions of love to me and other disturbing, violent threats against my brother Finneas Baird O’Connell.”

Later in the song, Billie may be hinting at the situation, as she sings: “I memorized your number, now I call you when I please.”

Not only that, at the very end of the track, she lists a phone number which fans can text and call. When this contact is saved through WhatsApp, you can fill in a questionnaire to receive messages from Billie.

Due to a lack of reporting regarding the court documents, it’s unclear whether both of the accused ever denied Billie’s allegations.

