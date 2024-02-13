BLACKPINK‘s Lisa is making her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus — we repeat, Lisa is starring season 3 of The White Lotus.

Variety was the first to report the exciting news on February 12, 2024. This won’t just serve as the K-pop star’s first Hollywood role, but also her first acting role ever, ever. And Instead of using her mononymous stage name, she will credited under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, for the show.

ICYMI, each season of The White Lotus takes audiences to a different location — season 1 took place in Hawaii, while season 2 brought viewers to Italy. As for season 3, it’s been confirmed that the show will take place in Thailand, which is also where Lisa is from. We’re not sure if this will be relevant to the plot, as it’s yet to be revealed if Lisa will be playing herself in the show, or another character, as of now.

Lisa has spoken about being a mega star in her home Thailand, and spoke about the pressures of being a role model during an interview with Rolling Stone in May 2022.

“Whenever I go to Thailand, there’s this new generation of babies that all look up to me: ‘I want to be like Lisa, unni!’ But when I look at myself, I am lacking in so many areas,” she revealed. “There are so many things I don’t know because I’m still young. They look up to me as an idol, but I still don’t think I’m perfect enough to be their idol. Am I there yet? Am I ready? I’m actually really curious. In what ways am I an idol to those kids? I still feel I have a long way to go.”

Other actors to be cast in The White Lotus season 3 include Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Lisa’s casting news also comes one week after the dancer announced the launch of her new label, LLOUD.

“Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2024. “Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

Acting as the brand’s CEO, Lisa’s new label will act as a “redefining” artist management company.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.