When BTS started to gain international fame in 2017, one of the first friends they made across the globe was singer-songwriter Halsey. They have since gone on to collaborate on “Boy With Luv” and continue to support and interact with one another! Keep reading to uncover their friendship timeline.

BTS and Halsey met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where the boys won Social Artist for the first time and became the first K-pop artist to perform on the Billboard big stage. Prior to BTS’ performance, Halsey introduced herself and gave the members churros as a gift (iconic). “ok i just met @BTS_twt and they are the coolest! WOW,” Halsey tweeted after their interaction.

Following meeting in person for the first time, Halsey visited BTS in Seoul, South Korea, during her world tour in 2018. “We have been friends for almost 2 years! I am so lucky to know them and they inspire me so much. your boys are A+,” the “Nightmare” singer tweeted at the time.

Fast forward to April 12, 2019, the music video for “Boy With Luv” dropped, which featured Halsey’s vocals and presence, and she even danced alongside the boy group! The video broke several records at the time, including most-viewed 24-hour debut on YouTube.

In May 2019, Halsey surprised the boys on stage during an interview with iHeartRadio. “They work very hard, too hard sometimes, but they love what they do and it really shows,” she said of BTS. Halsey then revealed a touching moment she had with the bandmates a few months prior. “I think the last time we performed together, they had just flown in and everyone was super jet-lagged and we were all up super late rehearsing together. They already knew what they were doing, but they stayed in the rehearsal so that I can get comfortable.”

“She’s kind and she’s nice. She was the nicest artist that we’d ever [met],” the boys told Zane Lowe in February 2020. “Actually was, like, more than expected and she just told us that she had never officially had a dance performance in her stage. So it was a challenge for her too.”

RM added, “So before she came to our music video, like, she practiced so hard for that short routines. She was so honest, nice, very down to earth. She’s very adorable.”

