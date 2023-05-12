BTS is gearing up to take over the literary world! The K-pop sensations are set to release Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, a book that will detail their stunning rise to fame, on July 9, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know.

‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ Book Details

BTS’ book announcement comes days after Flatiron Books announced that an unnamed celebrity would be releasing a “blockbuster” memoir in July, leading Taylor Swift fans convinced that it would be from the Eras Tour performer.

However, on May 11, 2023, the publisher revealed the news that disappointed Swifties but excited ARMYs: the book is that of the K-pop knockouts BTS.

The book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, was written by the journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the K-pop group. It will be published in South Korea by Big Hit Music.

The novel’s release date is July 9th (originally June 13th), which holds a special meaning for BTS fans — it’s the day in which the fandom was named.

“The English translation of the book was led by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung,” The New York Times reported. “The U.S. edition will be 544 pages and contain exclusive photographs, according to Flatiron, and will have a first printing of one million copies.”

Are BTS On Hiatus?

The group’s members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook revealed that they would be embarking on a hiatus to focus on their own solo projects in June 2022 during the BTS FIESTA livestream.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” Jungkook said during their BTS FIESTA. “We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now.”J-Hope added, “I think that change is what we need right now. It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter.”

On top of that, it was announced that the band will complete mandatory military service with plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service. Jin was the first member to enlist in December 2022, with J-Hope following in April 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.