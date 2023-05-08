Taylor Swift, the singer, songwriter, actress and now … writer? Fans are convinced that the Eras Tour performer is expanding into the literary world in 2023. Keep reading for everything we know about her book, details, updates.

Is Taylor Swift Releasing a Book?

As of now, Taylor has yet to publicly announce any details on a book or memoir.

However, Swifties are convinced that the “Midnight Rain” singer will announce her debut novel sometime soon after a video posted by Good Neighbor Bookstore, an independent bookstore in New York, went viral. In a May 2023 video posted by the store’s TikTok, the owner of the bookstore shared his theory based on information that a publisher had sent to his store about a memoir set for release on July 9, 2023.

In the note from the publisher, it describes that the untitled book will be announced on June 13, 2023, and is written by younger millennial celebrity with “Gen Z audience” and “global appeal.” If you’re a Swiftie, you know that Taylor has an affinity to the number 13, and often uses it as an easter egg throughout her work. Plus, the note said the book will be 544 pages long (5 + 4 + 4 + 13).

While the original video was quickly deleted at the request of the publisher, it was quickly reshared by Swiftie fan accounts who are convinced it’s the real deal.

The “Lavender Haze” singer has been hinting at the possibility of a book for a few years now, including in the music video for her track “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” which was released in October 2021. At the end of the music video, Taylor is shown reading a passage from her debut novel to an audience.

In May 2023, Taylor officially announced her forthcoming rereleased album would be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As Speak Now was originally released in 2010, which would mark the album’s 13-year anniversary.

In addition to being another tie to the number 13, this could also serve as another connection to the All Too Well music video. The book with which Taylor’s character in the film publishes a book is supposed to be inspired by her life experiences 13 years later. Coincidence? We think not.

What Will Taylor Swift’s Book Be Titled?

Fans theorized that book will be titled “Dear Reader,” which is a track from her 2022 album Midnights.

On top of that, tn the screenshot announcing Speak Now as her next rereleased album, Taylor shared a photo with writing that included the words “Dear Reader.”

She wrote, “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be.”

