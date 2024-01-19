V is in his acting era! The BTS singer is set to star in South Korean singer IU‘s music video for her upcoming single, “Love Wins All.” This isn’t the first time a BTS member has collaborated with the popular songstress, either.

When Does IU and V’s ‘Love Wins All’ Music Video Come Out?

IU’s single and music video “Love Wins All” is set to premiere on January 24, 2024. The Korean pop singer announced the news via X, along with photos of herself and V.

“Love Wins All” serves as IU’s pre-release single to her upcoming 2024 album. Details on the project have yet to be released as of now.

This isn’t the first time a BTS member has collaborated with IU, as the “Lilac” singer has worked with Suga several times over the years. The BTS rapper produced and was featured in her 2020 track “eight,” and she lent her vocals to his song “People Pt. 2,” which was featured on his 2023 album D-DAY.

Why Did IU Change ‘Love Wins’ Song Title?

“Love Wins All” was previously titled “Love Wins,” which sparked controversy among fans due to “queerbaiting allegations.” This is due to the fact that the slogan “love wins” was widely used in 2015, after the landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court that ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples.

On January 19, her agency EDAM Entertainment announced that the single would be retitled as “Love Wins All” in order to “respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways.”

“We accept the opinions of those who express concerns that precious messages might be blurred due to the title,” the company continued. “If there is one single thing that is exactly opposite to the message [of the song] would be the word ‘hatred’.”

Who Is IU?

The singer-actress, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is one of the most famous stars in South Korea and is often referred to as the “Nation’s Little Sister.” The South Korean artist debut under Leon Entertainment as a soloist at only 15 years old with the single “Lost Child.”

It wasn’t until she released the legendary single “Good Day” in 2010, when she skyrocketed to fame. Her stardom was cemented after releasing her successful 2011 albums, Real+ and Last Fantasy, where she was labeled by the public as Korea’s “little sister.”

On top of that, IU is almost as well known for her acting as she is for her singing. She’s starred in numerous popular Korean dramas, including Dream High, You Are the Best, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister and Hotel Del Luna.

