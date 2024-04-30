Give the people what they want — a revamped Buffy the Vampire Slayer, please! Buffy herself, a.k.a. Sarah Michelle Gellar has teased the possibility several times over the years — and there was even a planned reboot that was announced in 2018, but fizzled out by 2022.

Keep reading for everything we know.

What Happened to the 2018 ‘Buffy’ Reboot?

While a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is unconfirmed now, that wasn’t always the case.

In 2018, it was announced that a Buffy revival series was in the early stages of development. Joss Whedon was set to be an executive producer, while Monica Owusu-Breen would serve as showrunner.

However, an update in 2022 revealed the show was “on pause” — and there’s been little heard on the Buffy revival since.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Buffy premiered on The WB in 1997 before swapping over to the UPN for its last two seasons. The show followed Buffy Summer (Sarah) as she destroyed vampires, demons and other forces of darkness. Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, Nicholas Brendon and David Boreanez also starred in the iconic show that ran until 2003.

The rights to Buffy the Vampire Slayer were acquired by Disney in 2019 with their takeover of Fox. Thanks to Hulu, the extremely binge-able seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer found a new audience too!

What Sarah Michelle Gellar Has to Say

Country music legend Dolly Parton, who served as uncredited producer on the original series through her company Sandollar Productions, gave an update on the project in 2024.

“They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it,” Dolly told Business Insider in January. “They’re still working on that.”

During an interview with Us Weekly, Sarah revealed she’s not not interested in the prospect.

“I mean, like, if Dolly Parton is going to call me I’m always available to take a phone call from the queen,” she told the outlet in April 2024.

Last year, the Cruel Intentions actress told Variety that while she is “very proud” of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a revival “doesn’t need to be done.” She is, however, “all for” the Buffy story to continue without her.

