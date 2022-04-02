What’s new Scooby-Doo? Well, first off, the cast of the live-action Scooby-Doo movie has definitely changed a lot since the film’s 2002 premiere.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini starred as the members of the Mystery Inc. — Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Velma, respectively — when Scooby and the gang took a trip to Spooky Island to solve a mystery. Although they went on to star in one sequel — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — in 2004, it doesn’t look like the stars have plans to reprise their roles any time soon.

“We only worked together, while we were together, on Scooby-Doo, and otherwise neither one of us I felt thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together,” Freddie, for one, told Us Weekly in December 2021 about himself and now-wife Sarah. “I don’t think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night.”

While the two had worked together before playing onscreen couple Fred and Daphne, they were just friends at that point. After their relationship took a turn, the duo stepped back from becoming costars.

The She’s All That actor went on to explain, “Odds are, if we were in a movie together it would be a romantic comedy, based on my track record and hers. So yeah, we never thought that was something that we would be that interested in because that’s our life.”

While they’ve moved on from their role, playing Shaggy is something that Matthew has leaned into over the years — especially after memes about the character started going viral in 2019.

“When I had first started doing the voice, I would scream myself hoarse so that I would sound like I had a broken voice. It’s not like I’m the guy walking around parties doing impressions and I was the first guy they saw to audition for the part, so I figured I’d better do a good job and the only way I could figure out how to do the voice at first was like, get hoarse so I sounded crazy,” the actor recalled during an interview with Vice in February 2019. “But, after I got the job, I quickly realized I couldn’t do that every single day of work. Early on, you figure out that everything he does takes place right on that break.”

We’ll be fans of this Shaggy forever! Scroll through our gallery to see what the live-action Scooby-Doo stars are up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.