This may be hard to believe, but Lindsay Lohan turned 34 years old on Thursday, July 2. It seems like only yesterday that the actress first stole fans’ hearts as both Annie and Hallie in The Parent Trap more than 20 years ago. After that, she went on to star in some more seriously iconic films, and it’s safe to say she became a total icon. Not only did Lindsay take over the film industry throughout her time in the spotlight, but she seriously slayed the fashion world too!

Over the years, fans have watched the actress go from wearing jeans on the red carpet to turning heads with her super high-fashion and glam looks. Honestly, we’re still obsessed with some of her best outfits!

Lindsay has grown up right before our eyes, and a lot has changed since she were first propelled into the spotlight. So, to celebrate this starlet, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane, round up some throwback photos and look back at her epic transformation. You seriously won’t believe how much she’s changed!

Scroll through our gallery to see red carpet photos of Lindsay from over the years, and prepare to be shook over her major glo’ up!

