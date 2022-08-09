Does Camila Cabello have a new man in her life?! Ever since the “Havana” singer was spotted holding hands and kissing Austin Kevitch in August 2022, fans believe she has moved on from ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who she split from in November 2021. Keep reading to find out more on Camila’s new man!

Who Is Austin Kevitch?

Austin, 31, is the founder of Lox Club, an online dating app for “Jews with ridiculously high standards” — Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have even invested in the app! He apparently developed the app after a bad breakup, according to Bustle.

“I definitely want a girlfriend, but also being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel and I know exactly what I would want in an app,” he told Bustle in February 2022 about the members-only dating app. “I think once I’m living ‘happily ever after’ with someone running off into the sunset, I won’t be as in touch with all the annoying things about dating.”

The handsome businessman also cofounded a software development company called Brighten — a social app that lets users send anonymous compliments to friends.

Austin was quite the athlete in his youth! According to The Sun, he played football, basketball and ran track and field in Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania, where he grew up. He went on to attend Bucknell University, where he played football and studied computer engineering and business management, according to his LinkedIn.

Are Camila Mendes and Austin Kevitch Dating?

The pair have yet to confirm their relationship status, but by the looks of their outing in August 2022, the pair looked very smitten with one another. Camila kissed Austin’s cheek and the pair held hands and atet= lunch together. They originally sparked dating rumors in June 2022, after being spotted hanging out in for a casual night stroll in Los Angeles.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the “Bam Bam” singer and the app developer have mutual friends and it was Austin who asked them to set him up with the singer.

This will be Camila’s first relationship since her breakup with Shawn Mendes in November 2021, after the two singers announced their split in a joint Instagram statement. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila’s Instagram Stories posts read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

