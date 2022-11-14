Harry Potter fans know that one of the most important questions is what Hogwarts house you’re sorted into: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin. For those who somehow don’t know: Gryffindors are known to be brave, while a Ravenclaw values intelligence, Hufflepuffs are known for their patience and loyalty and Slytherins are marked by their ambition.

From Tom Holland to Ariana Grande, so many celebrities have revealed what Hogwarts house they belong to after taking the online Pottermore test. Keep reading to uncover all of the celebrity Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, Hufflepuffs and Slytherins!

Tom Holland explained he was originally a bit nervous to take the famous Pottermore test, during a BBC Radio 1 interview. “I took a quiz online and I was Gryffindor,” he explained. “I was so stressed.” However, many fans are convinced the Spider-Man star is actually a Hufflepuff, posting multiple YouTube videos edited with clips of Tom seemingly acting like the friendly Hogwarts house.

“Anyways here’s a video of Tom Holland saying he’s not a hufflepuff while simultaneously being a complete hufflepuff,” wrote one fan on Twitter, sharing a video of Tom explaining what house he’s in. “Gryffindor,” Tom explained on an Instagram Live from 2018. “100% a Gryffindor student because that’s where Harry Potter’s from, and it’s the best one! Who’s going to go, ‘oh yeah, I’ll be in Hufflepuff.’?”

Eddie Redmayne is a Hufflepuff just like his Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them character Newt Scamander — and he wants people to know it’s OK to be a Hufflepuff.

“For far too long now, Hufflepuffs have been victimized,” Eddie said in a PSA on MTV. “They call us boring. They call us beige. They say we’re the nice guys. But you know what? You know what I see in Hufflepuffs? I see loyalty. I see fierce friendship. We are hardworking, we are compassionate, and at the end of the day, we’re going to do the right thing, and not because of the glory. Not because of the glory, but for the greater good.”

