Can you believe Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II premiered all the way back in 2011?! Yeah, we can’t either. Since then, the cast of the iconic franchise has gone on to do some magical things outside of the wizarding world! From the original trio of , Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, keep reading to uncover everything they have been up to since playing Harry, Hermione and Ron.

First of all, Daniel has become a hugely successful actor in Hollywood. From starring in pretty out-there roles in movies like Swiss Army Man, Gun Akimbo and Weird: The Al-Yankovic Story, Daniel is not afraid to break out of his Harry Potter mold!

Emma, of course, has transitioned beautifully outside of the Harry Potter world. She starred as Belle in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, This Is the End, Noah and most recently, Little Women. She graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature in May 2014. That same year, she was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which advocates for gender equality.

Rupert has since taken a break from the acting world since his time in the HP franchise, and is a family man now! He has been romantically linked to actress Georgia Groome since 2011 and they have one daughter together named Wednesday Grint.

On New Year’s Day in 2022, the cast of Harry Potter had their 10-year reunion called Return To Hogwarts which premiered on HBO and had many memorable moments and iconic quotes. “There’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer, like when things get really dark and times are really hard, stories give us places we can go, where we can rest, feel held,” Emma said in the program.

Robbie Coltrane, who played lovable Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid, and who sadly passed in 2022, also spoke about the legacy of Harry Potter in the special. “The legacy of these movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching them in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will …” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of Harry Potter have been up to since the moves have ended!

