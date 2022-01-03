From Hogwarts to dad life! Rupert Grint has gushed over his and girlfriend Georgia Groome‘s daughter, Wednesday, since she was born in May 2020.

“I feel very comfortable being a dad,” the Harry Potter star told Glamour in January 2021. “I am still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it.”

The actor and his longtime love announced that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together in April 2020. At the time, Rupert’s rep confirmed to In Touch that the pair were “excited to announce they are expecting a baby.”

The couple has famously kept their relationship under wraps since they started dating in 2011. While Rupert didn’t refer to his significant other by name, he spoke with The Guardian in December 2018 about eventually having children.

“Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet, and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” he said at the time. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

As it turned out, they ended up having a girl years later. Months after Rupert and Georgia had their daughter, he joined Instagram and introduced Wednesday to the world.

“Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am,” the Servant star wrote in November 2020. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

How do Rupert’s fellow Harry Potter stars feel about his new job as a father? The actor’s onscreen BFF Daniel Radcliffe — who played Harry Potter opposite Rupert’s Ron Weasley — was over the moon for his former costar.

“I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it’s very very cool,” he said during a May 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s also like super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are. … We’re all a terrible yardstick for how old people are [now]. I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Rupert’s sweetest quotes about being a dad!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.