Cha Eun-woo has one of the most recognizable faces in K-pop *and* in K-dramas. While the K-pop star debuted in ASTRO in 2017, it’s his acting work that has launched him into worldwide stardom — quickly becoming one of the most famous (and handsome!) faces in South Korean entertainment.

Who Is Cha Eun-woo?

Cha Eun-woo was born in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea on March 30, 1997 (we love an Aries). Prior to debuting with ASTRO, he made his acting debut with a minor role in the drama series The Minor.

Since then, he has starred in several fan-favorite K-dramas, including True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Island and Decibel.

He spoke about filming True Beauty, which was based off of a famous webtoon, during an interview with HeraldPOP in 2021.

“It was really fun to work with [Moon] Ga Young and [Hwang] In Yeop,” he said of his castmates. “The atmosphere on set was very warm. It really felt like we were all friends at school. Because we’re all around the same age, we played a lot of jokes as well. I started trainee life when I was in high school, so I have some regrets about missing out on that, but I think I experienced a little of school life with friends through this drama.”

Not only is he an incredibly successful actor, it seems like every brand wants a piece of Cha Eun-woo! The Korean star is an ambassador for brands like Burberry, Dior Beauty, Dior, Sketchers, The North Face, among others.

Who Is ASTRO?

ASTRO, originally a six-member group, was formed through a 2015 rookie talent development program called iTeen Boys, which was created by the the music agency Fantagio. The group has a “celestial” concept, which often reflects in their music, videos and their own name.

The band released a handful of EPs throughout the first two years of their debut, until they finally released their first studio album, All Light, in January 2019, following a 14-month hiatus. They released their second studio album, All Yours, in 2020, and their third, Drive to the Starry Road, in May 2022.

“I’m really glad that we’re back again as a group, and with a new full-length album,” Cha Eun-woo told NME while promoting the band’s third album. “We’ve been really eager to show everyone our new music, and above all, I’m glad that the COVID-19 situation is a lot better now, so we have more opportunities to meet our fans face-to-face. We’re really looking forward to that.”

ASTRO consists of members Cha Eun-woo, MJ, Jinjin​, Yoon San-ha, with Rocky leaving the group in February 2023. On April 19, 2023, member Moonbin died by suicide.

