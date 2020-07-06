It’s been 17 years since One Tree Hill first premiered, but get this — the cast is still super close! On July 1, Chad Michael Murray proved that there’s nothing but love between the stars of the CW fan-favorite series, when he posted a super sweet tribute for former costar Hilarie Burton on her 38th birthday.

“Happy birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I’m blessed to call a friend — @hilarieburton,” the Freaky Friday star wrote, alongside a series of throwback pics. “We’re slowly but surly watching each other grow up. Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From – ‘The Murray’s.'”

Hilarie was quick to reply with a sweet comment thanking the actor for his kind words on her special day.

“Chad! My God, remember when we were ornery kids who knew everything?! It’s been decades now. We have both been so many different people, varying versions of ourselves, good and bad. I love this version best. Parents, trading pics of our spawn and loving on each other’s spouses. Love to you and that beautiful family, buddy! Miss you guys. Xo,” the actress — who married Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2019 — replied.

For those who forgot, OTH‘s first episode aired back in 2003, and after nine seasons on the air, the teen drama series came to its bittersweet end in 2012. But thanks to streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, the stories of Peyton Sawyer, Nathan Scott and the rest of the gang will live on forever.

Naturally, ever since it went off the air, fans have been hoping for a reboot. And although nothing has been confirmed just yet, Chad sent viewers into a frenzy back in March, when some people where convinced that the star hinted at a possible reunion.

“Working on a little somethin’ somethin’,” the 38-year-old captioned a snap of his character, Lucas Scott’s Tree Hill High basketball jersey.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo and hoped that this meant OTH might be coming back to the CW sometime soon. Since he didn’t respond to any comments, only time will tell if these iconic characters will come back to life.

