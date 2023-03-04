Serving, sliving and sliming. Charli D’Amelio slayed the orange carpet at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards, where she will be cohosting alongside Nate Burleson. Keep reading to see photos of her look!

In an interview with CBS News posted a few weeks before the KCAs, Charli said it was “an honor” to be a cohost this year, explaining she’s most looking forward to seeing some “intense slimings.”

“That’s obviously the highlight of the show,” Charli assured.

In the past, the social media star has won two Kids’ Choice Awards, including Favorite Female Social Star in 2021 and Favorite Female Creator in 2022. This year, she’s nominated for Favorite Female Creator once again.

“It’s so special to be recognized alongside a group of people that I love and all of my fellow social creators,” she said.

The young star, who has a reality TV show with her family, including her singer-songwriter sister Dixie D’Amelio, said she hopes that her family will get to participate in one of the award show’s biggest honors.

“I hope they get slimed,” Charli revealed. “Watching them [get slimed] would be such a dream come true.”

Charli’s boyfriend Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, was also in attendance. The couple started dating in the summer of 2022, and often display their love for one another on social media posts. When Charli made her Dancing With The Stars debut in September 2022, Landon was even in the audience supporting his GF!

He later posted a screenshot of Charli’s performance on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Char you killed it I love you so much! You looked so beautiful! So exciting watch you do what you love! So proud of you Char!”

Plus, the young couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and looked good doing it!

“There’s been so many things that have happened since we’ve started dating,” Charli told ET on the Grammys red carpet. “Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey. And it’s been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It’s always been very fun.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Charli’s look from the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.