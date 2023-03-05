No slime on the red carpet! Young Hollywood’s biggest stars looked amazing as they arrived at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet on Saturday, March 4.

Host Charli D’Amelio stunned in a pink and black dress as she posed for pictures before heading into the big show. She and Nate Burleson, who walked the red carpet wearing TK, will be Nickelodeon’s emcees for the evening.

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” the D’Amelio Show star, 18, told Nickelodeon in a statement following her January hosting announcement. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”

It’s no surprise that Charli is this year’s host since the TikTok star has actually won multiple Kids’ Choice Awards since her rise to fame. The Connecticut native is even up for the Favorite Female Creator award this year!

“I’ve been a fan of the show for many, many years and I got the chance to come these past two years and win, accept awards,” the internet personality gushed to Entertainment Tonight ahead of her big night. “Then when they said, ‘Would you like to cohost?’ I was like, ‘You’re so funny. Like, that’s a cute joke,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, no we mean it.’ And I was just so excited.”

As for what fans can expect to see? Charli cannot wait to be there with her family and “hopefully, get them slimed.”

Bebe Rexha, who is set to perform at the show, showed up in a denim jumpsuit adorned with rhinestones and turned heads with her red carpet arrival. Tons of other stars, including Miranda Cosgrove, even showed off their best looks!

The iCarly star, for one walked the carpet in a yellow dress and her signature brown locks were styled sleek and straight. Killing it!

Ahead of the event, J-14 got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show, which included some clips from inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A giant inflatable orange blimp will be hanging inside the arena right over attendees heads along with UFO, and what looks like some pretty friendly eyeballs floating around.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards arrival photos.

