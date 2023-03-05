The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards are finally here! On Saturday, March 4, hosts Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson were in charge of the show as all your favorite celebs sat in the crowd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in hopes that they weren’t the ones getting slimed.

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” Charli, 18, shared in a statement to Nickelodeon ahead of her hosting gig. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”

Nate, for his part, is the host of NFL Slimetime, and promised fans that he would “bring that same energy and slime” to the Kids’ Choice Awards this year. “I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we’re all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year’s show,” he added.

Aside from Charli and Nate, tons of major celebs attended the event, including Bebe Rexha, who took the stage to perform.

When it came to the nominees, Stranger Things had the most across six different categories. Other TV shows that had a pretty big impact this year included That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, with some individual stars from each show even nabbing nominations. Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright were among the first-time Kids’ Choice Awards nominees, making this a night to remember.

Some may say the Kids’ Choice Awards mean more than other accolades since each category is decided by the fans. Viewers were able to cast their votes across all 31 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website up until show day.

In a press release ahead of the show, Nickelodeon promised to “continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world.” They also promised “feature extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks,” plus “interactive moments within the Nickverse and epic slimings.”

Missed out on all the fun? Scroll through our gallery for a full list of nominees and all the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards winners.

