From the phone screen to the big screen! Charli D’Amelio is set to star in her first-ever acting role with horror flick, Home School.

Charli will be playing teenager Mira who moves to a different town to live with her aunt after her mother dies. According to the movie’s synopsis, “After arriving in what seems like the all-too-perfect town, Mira discovers that her mother’s death and her own future are intertwined supernaturally.” Uh-oh!

“Acting has actually been a goal of mine for quite some time now,” the TikTok star told E! News after news broke of the casting in April 2022. “But I really wanted to take the time to look at a lot of different genres, scripts, and roles. I am a huge fan of horror and thriller movies, and as soon as I read Home School, I knew it was for me.”

Home School is set to be the first movie in an eight-film franchise of supernatural thrillers, which F. Javier Gutiérrez (Rings) is directing for Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media. “With its compelling visuals and a strong psychological element, I think Home School has the potential to be a modern classic,” said Javier in a statement. He also added that he “can’t wait to work alongside Charli.”

“We’ve been developing this project for a few years to bring something new and exciting to the screen,” added Kavanaugh. “Having Javier direct and Charli star is the perfect package. We are going for The Sixth Sense meets Get Out.”

Charli also gushed about her excitement to play the character of Mira. “I connected with the character, Mira, the story, the script and the team. I knew if I was going to do a movie, it needed to be something fun, edgy and fresh.”

She continued, “While the role will certainly be challenging and push me to learn to act and become Mira, it’s a fun ride and meant to be fun to make and fun to watch. I also wanted to make sure I surrounded myself with a great team.”

Charli’s parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, and older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, will all serving as executive producers of the movie, making it a family event!

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Charli's big acting break in Home School here.

