Charli D’Amelio is the most followed person on TikTok, but she’s explained in the past that despite her rise to fame, it’s been difficult to form true friendships. Even so, she has been spotted hanging around and getting close to a handful of celebrities. From Avani Gregg to Maddie Ziegler, keep reading to see all of Charli’s famous friends!

In a YouTube video from May 2021, Charli explained why it was so difficult for her to form friendships. “I feel like when you have opportunities that are so amazing, but then an entire world of critiques for your every move, it’s very difficult to find enjoyment in things that are being torn down so much,” she admitted. “It’s extremely difficult to want to continue doing something that people say how much they hate and it’s hard. It doesn’t feel like it used to where there was collaborations and fun and everyone was friends. Now it’s like, everyone’s trying to beat each other and it’s like, that doesn’t make sense to me.”

“I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes,” the young star said of expanding her career. “And I feel like if I were to go in any direction, I’m like … I don’t know. I would hate to be that person, which I feel like is why I’ve kind of been holding myself back from trying a lot of new things.”

Charli went on to say that people who she thought were her friends began reaching out only when it was “convenient for them,” and even stopped reaching out because she was seemingly in such high demand. “The people that were trying to be there for everyone, they kind of left them in the dust and that’s kind of where I feel like I’ve been,” she said. “So it’s difficult when you don’t have like a big friend group to support you when you’re going through things.”

Dixie D’Amelio concurred with her younger sister saying, “When they realized you wanted a real friendship and not just collab and they couldn’t use you, that’s when they stopped. … They left all the real people behind.”

Charli added, “I mean I’ve trusted a lot of people and they showed their true colors.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of Charli’s famous friends since her rise to stardom.

