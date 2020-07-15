It sounds like Charlie Puth takes his job very seriously. Yep, the singer just revealed that he worked so hard on set of his music videos in the past that he actually threw up.

Yep, while speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the “Girlfriend” crooner got real about the struggles he has faced while making some of his old visuals.

“‘Attention,’ I threw up on that video set,” he said. “The actress, Samara Weaving, she played the part so well, she just brought back memories of when [the stuff in the video] actually happened, and it was very convincing, so [filming music videos] has always been drama-filled.”

He also explained that during the “See You Again” video, he cried because he didn’t like his dance moves!

“The label got me a movement coach, it was so unnatural. If you watch the video, I look so embarrassing,” he added.

For those who forgot, it was rumored that Charlie’s song “Attention” was written about Selena Gomez, after they had a brief fling.

“It’s about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else. When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, ‘How long has this been going on?’” the 28-year-old previously explained to Billboard. “I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And that’s what was happening [with Selena]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.”

